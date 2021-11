An Appeal Court in Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday, upheld the withdrawal of a degree certificate issued to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu by the Abia State University, Uturu. The appellant court in its judgment nullified the earlier judgment of a High Court in Isikwuato in Abia State which restored the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper