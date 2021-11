A Magistrates court in Owerri on Tuesday ordered the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Imo state, Cyprian Akaolisa, to appear before it on January 20, 2022, over a case of child trafficking. A nurse, Ngozi Ebuzoaju, who is in the custody of Owerri Correctional Centre was on Tuesday arraigned by the police in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper