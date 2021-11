Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said that an efficient civil service is vital for national development and governance. Osinbajo stated this on Monday at the commissioning of the new civil service secretariat complex in Asaba, Delta State capital, which was named after the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien. The Vice President, who was Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper