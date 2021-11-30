Existing COVID-19 vaccines will struggle against the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the head of vaccine manufacturer Moderna warned Tuesday, as countries ramp up vaccination programmes and impose further restrictions in an effort to curb growing concern. First reported to the World Health Organization in South Africa less than a week ago, the new strain has rapidly Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Existing vaccinell struggle against Omicron variant Moderna