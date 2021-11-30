Optimal public service delivery requires efficient civil service Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that not only is the capacity of the public sector critical for national development, efficient civil service is also vital for the running of governance and for quality public service delivery. Osinbajo said this on Monday at the commissioning of the new multi-billion-naira civil service secretariat complex in Asaba, Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

