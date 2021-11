Fast-rising singer, Akinbiyi Ahmed, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, made his debut at the O2 Arena, London on Monday night. His performance was one of the high points at the day 2 of Wizkids Made in Lagos concert. Expressing his excitement for this opportunity, Bella Shmurda took to his Twitter page to thank Ayo Balogun, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper