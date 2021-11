Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party from the North-Central zone have endorsed a former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, as their presidential candidate in 2023. Speaking on Monday in Lafia, the leader of the delegation, Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, said they needed Saraki and not a President who will be travelling every moment for treatment Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper