The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, said it has partnered with the Safety Advocacy Empowerment Foundation and German Social Accident Insurance, to reduce workplace accidents across the state. The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, disclosed this while presenting certificates on Occupational Safety and Health to trainees, in Alausa, Ikeja. He said, The Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper