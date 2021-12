absolves state governor of masterminding Gojes aide arrest All Progressives Congress has confirmed the actual number of ward executives that resigned, saying 80 per cent as widely reported in the media, excluding The PUNCH, was maliciously churned out to discredit the Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya. Speaking on behalf of the party, Publicity Secretary, Moses Kyari Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper