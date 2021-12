The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has taken a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, to its Lagos office for questioning over alleged forgery. Fani-Kayode was taken by the EFCC on Tuesday after he attended a court proceeding at a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos. Sources close to him stated that he was not Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information