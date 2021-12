Some hoodlums in their hundreds on Thursday set ablaze the Gubernatorial Campaign Office of one of the political opponent of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Sen. Barau Jibrin representing Kano north senatorial district. Some of the attackers were said to have gone with dangerous weapons to the Senators office located along Maiduguri Road in the early hours Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information