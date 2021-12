Kano State House of Assembly, on Thursday, conducted a public hearing on the 2022 appropriation bill, during which the House engaged series of stakeholders and sought their contributions at the hearing. In his speech, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Engineer Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, said the 9th Assembly fixed Thursday, December 2, 2022, for Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper