NCC approves MTN, Airtel for 5G auction

By
Headliners
-
12



The Nigerian Communications Commission has announced that three telecoms companies have qualified as approved bidders of the forthcoming 3.5 gigahertz spectrum auction for the deployment of Fifth-generation networks in the country. In a statement, the commission said the qualified bidders have also met the Intention to Bid Deposit as outlined in the Information Memorandum, and Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR