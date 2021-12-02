Protect schools from attacks, Reps urge FG

The House of Representatives again on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to designate bandits as terrorists, while calling for special protection for public schools across Nigeria. The lawmakers asked private school owners to ensure security of their facilities. The House urged the Federal Government to deal decisively with banditry and kidnappings in Nigeria and consider Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

