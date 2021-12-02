Reps probe illegal recruitments, job racketeering, others in MDAs

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate illegal recruitments, nominal roll padding and duplication of projects by ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government. At the plenary on Thursday, the House mandated its Committees Anti-Corruption and Public Service to probe into the nominal rolls of the MDAs and report back within eight weeks Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
