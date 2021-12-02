Six civil servants, fifteen others including an unspecified number of humanitarian workers have been kidnapped at different locations in a day at Damboa, Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists. The terrorists belonging to the late Shekau faction have been operating in that axis for over two years but recently, they have intensified their activities in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Six civil servants, humanitarian workers, others abducted in Borno