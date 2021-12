The father of the deceased Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, who bears the same name, has revealed some of the atrocities his son went through in the school. In an exclusive interview with The Cable, Oromoni Snr revealed that his son was subjected to severe bullying, disclosing that the boys who allegedly bullied Oromoni Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper