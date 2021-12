Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku on Friday stated that the government shall fail in its duties if it doesnt get to the bottom of the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College in Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni. Atiku took to his social media platforms to react on the childs death, which had sparked a lot Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information