Akwa Ibom State High Court 9, sitting in Uyo, has adjourned sitting in the trial of Professor Ignatius Uduk of the Department of Physical and Health Education, University of Uyo, to December 14, 2021. Uduk was arraigned by the Independent National Electoral Commission on December 9, 2020, under charge no. HU/240c/2020 on a three-count charge Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper