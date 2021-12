The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tasked parents to pay close attention to the morality of their children and wards, to avoid breakdown of peace and security in the nation. Sanwo-Olu made this call at the 2021 Inter-Faith Parley held in the state on Friday. This was contained in a statement titled, Governor Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information