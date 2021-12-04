APC govs, power blocs jostle to host convention

By
Headliners
-
10



Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress are currently jostling to host the partys national convention slated for February 2022, investigations by Saturday PUNCH have revealed. Apart from the governors, it was also gathered that some powerful stakeholders are making moves to determine the venue of the convention, where the partys National Working Committee members Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR