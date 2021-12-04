Controversy trails suspension of blind student by school





A visually-impaired student of the Nigeria Training Centre for the Blind, Ogbomoso, Akeem Sulaiman, has been suspended indefinitely from the school hostel. The state government had last week suspended two teachers of the school and transferred the principal over the claim of alleged sexual harassment in the school. Sulaiman, who spoke with our correspondent on Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information