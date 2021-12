The father of the late 12-year-old Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, who bears the same name, has demanded an explanation from the schools teachers and security men. In an interview with The PUNCH, streamed Live on Facebook, Oromoni Snr demanded that those who played football with his son, as claimed by the school, should be Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper