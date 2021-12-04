Maiduguri explosion: FAAN denies attack on airport





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has denied reports that an explosion in Maiduguri city had affected the international airport. The PUNCH had earlier reported that multiple explosions rocked some communities in Maiduguri early Saturday morning. According to a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN stated that the airport was Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information