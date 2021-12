National Population Commission has earmarked four local governments in Gombe state for the second phase of the pre-test in view of the general census exercise. The benefiting local government areas for the next pilot phase for population and housing census exercise are Dukku, Funakaye, Akko, and Kaltungo. Disclosing the plans of NPC during a news Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information