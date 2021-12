Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, is a major doubt for Sparta Rotterdam’s Dutch Eredivisie clash against AZ Alkmaar on Sunday. Okoye suffered a shoulder injury in Sparta Rotterdam’s 1-0 loss to Ajax last Sunday. The 22-year-old was stretchered off in the 24th minute after colliding with Ajax striker Danilo. While the injury was first feared Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

