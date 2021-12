Over 100,000 persons have signed two petitions on the Change.org platform, demanding the swift prosecution of all those responsible for the gruesome death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni, who was a boarding student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos. The first petition started by a family member of the deceased, Timi Oromoni, titled, Justice For Sylvester Oromoni Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper