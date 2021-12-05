As Nigeria joined the global community to mark the 2021 World AIDS Day, PUNCH HealthWise spoke with some mothers who got to know their HIV-positive status during antenatal care. They share their experiences on the trauma and fear they had to deal with during pregnancy and their excitement when they gave birth to HIV-negative babies Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Traumatised after testing positive, mothers recount stories of birthing HIV-negative babies