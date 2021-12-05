UNIABUJA probes 10 cases of sexual harassment

The University of Abuja has announced that it is investigating over 10 cases of sexual harassment which have been transferred to its disciplinary committee. Also, the institution said that it has mounted 24-hour security surveillance within the campus and other sensitive positions to check kidnapping and other security challenges. The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

