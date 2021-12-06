Abuja Electricity DisCo apologises to consumers over workers strike





Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, on Monday, apologised to consumers over the power disruption in its franchise areas. It assured consumers of speedy resolution of the strike by its employees that led to the power disruption. AEDCs franchise area include Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger states and the FCT. Following the industrial action embarked upon by the National Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information