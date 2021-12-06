Dont destroy Electoral Act Amendment over direct primary Igini

The Independent National Electoral Commission has warned against a repeat of the third term agenda following the controversy being generated by the provision for direct primaries in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. The commission also expressed fear that any alteration to the law might affect the 2023 general elections. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Akwa Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

