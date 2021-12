The Opu-Nembe Kingdom in Bayelsa State has thanked Governor Douye Diri for his response to the suffering of the kingdom as a result of the oil and gas spillage from the facility of Aiteo Exploration and Production Company that has impacted negatively on the communities. The monarch of the kingdom, Biobelemoye Josiah, in a statement Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information