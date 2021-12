The Management of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, says it has dismissed a lecturer, Aderemi Bankole, who alleged that the Rector, Dr Lateef Olatunji, was having an illicit affair with his wife. Bankole, in a divorce suit filed against his wife at an Osun State High Court sitting in Ede, had alleged that the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper