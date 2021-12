The Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, has tendered his resignation, just as he revealed his ambition to contest in the coming governorship election in the state. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ekiti State, Yinka Oyebode disclosed this on Friday in a statement titled Ekiti SSG Oyebanji Resigns From Cabinet. The Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information