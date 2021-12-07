Ex-Newswatch editor counsels journalists on economic survival, self-discipline





A former General Editor of Newswatch magazine and currently a reputation management and communications specialist, Dr Jossy Nkwocha, has charged journalists to utilise the opportunities afforded by their profession to make a sustainable economic survival. Nkwocha who was the guest speaker at the 2021 Correspondents Week of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Rivers State spoke Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information