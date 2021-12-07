WHO warns against use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 treatment

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday warned against the use of convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19. This was contained in a statement titled, WHO recommends against the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19, where the organisation noted that the procedure does not improve survival or reduce the need for mechanical ventilation. The Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
