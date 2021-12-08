Omicron poses higher reinfection risk, could be milder than Delta WHO





Early data indicates the Omicron Covid variant may more easily reinfect people who have already had the virus or been vaccinated than previous variants, but could also cause milder disease, the World Health Organization said Thursday. Emerging data from South Africa suggests increased risk of reinfection with Omicron, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information