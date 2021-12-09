FG to begin administration of COVID-19 booster shots Friday





The Federal Government is set to begin the administration of COVID-19 booster shots tomorrow, December 10, 2021. The Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib stated this during the flag-off of the mass vaccination campaigns for Internally Displaced Persons in Abuja. According to Shuaib, the Federal Government had resolved to Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information