Gunmen, numbering over 10 on Thursday morning kidnapped the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Damian Nwaigwe. The monarch was abducted at his palace around 2:30 am, a community source who chose to remain anonymous confided in our correspondent. The source said, The traditional ruler Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information