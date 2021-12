Civil Society Organisations, under the aegis of Transparency and Accountability Network, have called for the establishment of a Special Anti-corruption court.The CSOs explained that such a court would expedite the trial of corruption cases. The National Coordinator of TAN, Olukunle Adeogun, said this on Thursday at a press briefing to announce the activities lined up Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

