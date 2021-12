Governor Aminu Masari s Special Adviser on Security, Mallam Ahmad Katsina, on Thursday confirmed that the telecommunication shutdown in some Local Government Areas in the state had been lifted. Its true please, Katsina curtly replied to enquiry on the development. The PUNCH recalls that telecommunication services were shut down last September in Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper