Bayern Munich extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points on Saturday after coming from behind to seal a 2-1 home win against Mainz. Second-half goals by Kingsley Coman and 18-year-old Jamal Musiala sealed the victory behind closed doors at Munichs Allianz Arena after Mainz took a shock early lead. Bayern Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

