Censors board, stakeholders move to ban smoking in movies

By
Headliners
-
1



The National Film and Video Censors Board has commenced engagement with practitioners and stakeholders in the movie and entertainment industry to enforce the law banning smoking in movies. Executive Director, NFVCB, Adedayo Thomas, made this known on Saturday while presenting a communique at the end of the entertainment industry stakeholders roundtable in Lagos. The roundtable Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR