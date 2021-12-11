Censors board, stakeholders move to ban smoking in movies

The National Film and Video Censors Board has commenced engagement with practitioners and stakeholders in the movie and entertainment industry to enforce the law banning smoking in movies. Executive Director, NFVCB, Adedayo Thomas, made this known on Saturday while presenting a communique at the end of the entertainment industry stakeholders roundtable in Lagos. The roundtable Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
