Insecurity: Buhari dispatches NSA, IGP others to Sokoto, Katsina





The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday afternoon dispatched a high-level delegation, consisting of heads of the nations intelligence and security services to Sokoto and Katsina states. This is coming on the heels of a recent spike in bandit activities that left a commissioner and at least 23 travellers dead in separate attacks. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information