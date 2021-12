Lagos State Government has shut 34 medicine outlets in the state for non-compliance with regulatory standards, including the sale of expired drugs. The affected outlets are at Shomolu, Bariga, Gbagada, and Ifako areas of Shomolu and Kosofe Local Government Areas as well as Bale and Savage streets in Orile Iganmu Local Council Development Area of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

