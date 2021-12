Prof. Pat Utomi, Founder, Centre for Values in Leadership, has advised the Nigeria Institute of Building to address corruption and the dearth of artisans in the construction industry to curb building collapses in Nigeria. Utomi made the call on Friday in Ikeja at NIOB inaugural memorial lecture in honour of late Pa Fatai Osikoya, its Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information