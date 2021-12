Kaba Diawara, who had spells for Arsenal and West Ham, will coach Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations next year, the countrys federation said on Sunday. The 45-year-old French-born former Guinea international took over temporarily after French coach Didier Six was sacked when Guinea failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Sega Diallo, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information