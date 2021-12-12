Ebonyi lawmaker, Ogah, distributes N200m free drugs to hospitals, others





The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah, on Sunday, distributed free drugs and equipment worth over N200 million to rural dwellers and hospitals in his constituency. According to him, the essence of the exercise was to ensure that his constituents had access to free medical care







Source: Punch Newspaper

