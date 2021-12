Marseille moved back up to second place in Ligue 1 as a 2-0 win at Strasbourg on Sunday saw them climb above Rennes, who were beaten at home by Nice earlier. Young Senegalese striker Bamba Dieng put Marseille ahead in Alsace with an acrobatic volleyed finish just after the hour, and Duje Caleta-Car headed in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information