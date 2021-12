Barcelonas nightmare week ended in more disappointment on Sunday as they conceded in the 86th minute to draw 2-2 away at struggling Osasuna. After losing at home to Real Betis last weekend and being dumped into the Europa League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Barca could only muster a point against Osasuna, who sit 10th Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

